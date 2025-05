This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Scott McTominay is Serie A's MVP! Napoli midfielder voted league's best player after inspiring Antonio Conte's side to Serie A glory

Scott McTominay has been named Serie A's best player of the 2024-25 season after his key role in Napoli's title success.

McTominay scored 12th goal as Napoli win title

Scotland star named league's best player

Scotland star named league's best player

Conte's men claim Serie A on last day of season