San Diego FC knock out Pumas from Champions Cup first round despite 1-0 loss in Mexico City

With the result, San Diego FC advance to the Round of 16, where they will face Toluca. The first leg is set for Wednesday, March 11, with the return match scheduled for Wednesday, March 18.

“We always want the more difficult path because that’s the one that brings more merit in the long run. Toluca is a great club and in excellent form. Obviously, they have a coach who keeps winning, and we are ready for the challenge,” Varas added.