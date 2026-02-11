Getty Images Sport
San Diego FC knock out Pumas from Champions Cup first round despite 1-0 loss in Mexico City
San Diego hold firm in Mexico City
Pedro Vite’s second-half strike gave Pumas hope and briefly ignited dreams of a comeback, but the Liga MX side never truly came close to overturning the deficit. The Pedregal-based club managed just one goal across the 90 minutes despite sustained pressure and San Diego’s compact defensive setup. Universidad Nacional pushed forward repeatedly, yet failed to find the additional goals required to stay alive in the competition.
'We are growing as a league'
After the match, Mikey Varas addressed the narrowing gap between MLS and Liga MX.
“Historically, there has been a difference between MLS and Liga MX, but I don’t think it has to do with Liga MX - they’re still a great league," Varas said. "They’ve won it almost every time; MLS has only won it once. But we are growing as a league, and being able to show that progress is good for both leagues because it creates more competition.”
'We always want the more difficult path'
With the result, San Diego FC advance to the Round of 16, where they will face Toluca. The first leg is set for Wednesday, March 11, with the return match scheduled for Wednesday, March 18.
“We always want the more difficult path because that’s the one that brings more merit in the long run. Toluca is a great club and in excellent form. Obviously, they have a coach who keeps winning, and we are ready for the challenge,” Varas added.
What comes next for San Diego FC?
San Diego will not return to action until Feb. 21 on MLS Opening Day, when they face CF Montréal to kick off their league campaign.
