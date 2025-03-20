This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney told how many signings Wrexham need to ‘do an Ipswich’ – with Hollywood co-owners boasting the funds to ‘go again’ in Premier League pursuit Wrexham League One Transfers Championship Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been told how many signings Wrexham will need in order to “do an Ipswich” and reach the Premier League. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chasing down third successive promotion

Project funded by celebrity co-chairmen

More money required at Championship level Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match League One WRE STO Match preview