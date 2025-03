This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ryan Giggs' restaurant shut down 'out of the blue' due to soaring £563k debts as Man Utd legend forced to explore other ventures R. Giggs Manchester United Premier League The Ryan Giggs-owned restaurant George's has been forced to shut shop due to soaring debts of £563,600. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ryan Giggs' restaurant closed down

The business was in a six-figure debt

Staff members were shocked to hear the news Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League NFO MUN Match preview