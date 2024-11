Ruben Amorim admits Man Utd players were 'AFRAID' and 'thinking too much' in disappointing Ipswich draw as new manager bemoans lack of time with Red Devils squad

Ruben Amorim admitted his Manchester United team were "afraid" after his first match in charge ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw away at Ipswich.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd drew 1-1 with Ipswich on Amorim's debut

Boss believes his players were a 'little bit afraid'

Amorim also claimed he hadn't had enough time Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱