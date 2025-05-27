This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'We're not allowed to do much' - Ruben Amorim gives bleak Man Utd transfer outlook as head coach insists Red Devils 'don't need a big squad' after Champions League failure Manchester United R. Amorim Transfers Premier League Ruben Amorim has confirmed Manchester United cannot "do much" in the summer transfer window, but insists the club are planning to strengthen. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below United missed out on Champions League

Amorim accepts they will be limited in window

Insists club will strengthen regardless Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies AAS MUN Match preview