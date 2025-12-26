Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Ruben Amorim backs Kobbie Mainoo to be the 'future of Man Utd' despite lack of game time and January transfer exit rumours
Mainoo has had to settle for a bit-part role under Amorim in his first year in charge of United, but the Red Devils head coach has given his public backing to the England international and suggested that opportunities will come his way to become a key figure for the club in the future.
The Portuguese cited timing as a factor, stating that Mainoo might have been given an opportunity following a recent injury to captain Bruno Fernandes, had he not picked up an injury himself around the same time.
After seeing his first-team breakthrough aged 18 in 2023-24, Mainoo was quickly thrust into the spotlight and responded with immense poise, scoring the winner in the FA Cup final that season against Manchester City and earning a spot on the plane for Euro 2024, where he started for England in the final defeat to Spain. But things have not gone to plan for the young midfielder since then, leading to question marks over his future.
Mainoo has been linked with a January move away from the club, with both loan and permanent deals to a Premier League rival or European giant touted. But an exit for Mainoo may be 'unlikely' as Amorim hopes to keep him around at Old Trafford.
Amorim said in his press conference ahead of United’s Boxing Day clash with Newcastle, reported by Sky Sports: "Kobbie Mainoo will have the opportunity, he has all the time.
"He played in different positions - we talked about the position of Casemiro, he can do that. If you play with a three, he can play like we did in the last game with the position of Mason Mount, he can play there.
"He is going to be the future of Manchester United, that is my feeling, he just needs to wait for his chance and everything can change in football in two days."
Amorim suggests desire to keep Mainoo at Old Trafford
Amorim has tended not to call on the young midfielder this season, with the England international playing second fiddle to the likes of Fernandes and Casemiro. But, the Portuguese still appears to have faith in Mainoo and does not want him to leave.
"If we are not getting someone, it’s hard to [let Mainoo leave]. We are shorter," Amorim said. "Even with a full squad, we are shorter with something that can happen here.
"We are a club with a big responsibility. We are dealing with all these issues and in everybody’s head, we need to win every game, there are no excuses. So it’s going to be hard to leave the club if we don’t get a substitution."
"A few days before [his injury], we were talking about Kobbie doesn’t have the minutes he deserves or needs. Then there’s an opportunity, and Kobbie is not there. Sometimes, it is bad luck and during this year, we have some moments with a bit of bad luck."
Will Man Utd be active in the January transfer window?
With the January transfer window set to open in a few days, Amorim reflected on the likelihood of his side adding new signings over the winter window. Amidst injury issues and with Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, and Noussair Mazraoui at the Africa Cup of Nations, United are currently down to the bare bones. As a result, Amorim has not ruled out bringing in reinforcements.
Amorim continued: "We are struggling in this moment but the club, we have a plan and we are going to stick with it. If we have the opportunity to bring a player who we think is going to be the future of the club, he's going to come.
"When I look at the team, when we have the full squad, I need to take more quality from that group. If we can bring someone good, if not, then we will spend money in the summer."
