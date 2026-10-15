'Chaos and a circus!' - Roy Keane slams Lisandro Martinez for 'selfish' outburst following Man Utd defeat

Speaking on The Overlap podcast, Keane delivered a scathing assessment of the current culture in Manchester. He believes the defender's outburst perfectly encapsulates a much wider problem.

"I think as a reflection of the club, it’s obviously chaos there, like a bit of a circus," Keane stated. "When you’re going through a difficult spell like United are, the issue I have with certain players saying things is you always have to start with the man in the mirror before you start coming out with all these comments."