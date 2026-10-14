AFP
Roma vs Real Madrid quotes: Jose Mourinho, Antonio Rudiger, Endrick, and Federico Valverde on 4-3 UCL win
Real Madrid stage sensational late European fightback
Real Madrid completed a astonishing Champions League comeback at the Stadio Olimpico, scoring three goals in a frantic final eight minutes to secure a 4-3 victory over Roma. Facing his former club, Jose Mourinho watched his side fall 3-1 down following a Donyell Malen double and Marten de Roon's opener.
Kylian Mbappe scored on his 100th Champions League appearance before the late drama unfolded.
Arda Guler delivered three consecutive set-pieces, allowing Carlos Espi, Player of the Match Endrick, and former Giallorossi defender Antonio Rudiger to turn the match around.
- AFP
Mourinho explains tactical shifts and praises Endrick impact
Speaking after the wild victory, Mourinho admitted his side endured a difficult spell before Roma tired. "It was two matches in one: one where Roma were superior in every aspect, and the final 20 minutes where Real Madrid were unstoppable," Mourinho stated.
"At 3-1, everyone thought we were done for, but then it was they who ended up tiring."
Praising teenage forward Endrick, Mourinho added: "I know the talent he possesses. The Roma defenders were tired and couldn't stop him."
Endrick himself admitted: "I'm still feeling the emotions. I wasn't expecting to come on so early, but I want to help my team."
Rudiger and Espi react to late goalscoring heroics
Former Roma defender Rudiger expressed mixed emotions after volleying in the 89th-minute winner. "I'm happy to have scored the winning goal. Of course, it's a bittersweet feeling, but that's football," Rudiger revealed. "Roma will always hold a special place in my heart."
"The way we fought back in the end is exactly how we should play: with more determination, more courage, and greater belief."
Young forward Espi added: "Loggerheads! Absolutely crazy! We pushed together for the win. As the minutes went by, we could feel we were getting closer."
- Italy Photo Press
Valverde highlights squad character amid tough lessons
Midfielder Federico Valverde praised the squad's resilience while acknowledging areas for improvement. "As a player, I'm proud," Valverde reflected. "But if we had done our job properly from the start, it would have been a much less complicated game."
"We made mistakes of our own, but we managed to turn things around. Credit to the players who came on and made a difference."
The victory marks Real Madrid's second win of the Champions League league phase as they prepare for their next continental fixture.
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