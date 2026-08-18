Rodri reveals exactly why he chose to join Barcelona over Real Madrid

The transfer generated massive expectations, especially considering Rodri is the reigning Ballon d'Or winner. While addressing the media, he was asked about the intense speculation surrounding his future and interest from other top European sides, most notably fierce rivals Real Madrid.

Rodri did not shy away from confirming that Barcelona were not the only club vying for his signature, directly acknowledging the reported offer from the Spanish capital. "I would like to say that I am very happy to be here. It is a special day, an important new chapter in my career. It was a hard decision," Rodri explained. "First because of leaving City, they gave me everything and I was tremendously happy and I will always be grateful. I thank them for facilitating my exit. Barcelona have always been a global benchmark for me, for their way of understanding football and their values. It is true that I had another proposal, but Barca were the first option and I told the board that."



