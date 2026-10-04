AFP
No room for complacency! Mancini issues warning to Italy stars ahead of Turkiye clash despite opponent's miserable form
Kean sidelined as Mancini rotates squad
Italy's attacking depth will be tested on Monday night following the news that Moise Kean has been forced to withdraw from the national team camp. The forward had been struggling with fitness issues throughout the week, and after failing to participate in full training with his international teammates, the decision was made to send him back to his club for further assessment and recovery.
'Moise is not in good shape, he has not recovered, so he will go home this evening,' Mancini confirmed in an interview with Sky Sport Italia. The manager explained that the relentless schedule of the Nations League has forced his hand regarding team selection, adding: 'We are trying a few different players, as there have been several games close together, that creates fatigue. It's possible that [Gianluca] Scamacca could start in place of Pio Esposito, as he has similar characteristics, but we have many players.'
- AFP
Fresh legs expected in Bologna
The Stadio Dall'Ara is set to host a revamped Italian side as Mancini looks to manage the physical load on his key performers. The Azzurri began their Nations League campaign with a disappointing 2-0 home defeat against Belgium, before bouncing back with a dominant 4-1 victory in Bursa and securing a hard-fought 1-1 draw against France at the Stade de France.
Reports suggest that Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Romano are the primary candidates to return to the starting lineup, providing the technical quality and engine room work rate Mancini craves. Additionally, defensive adjustments are on the cards, with Giovanni Di Lorenzo tipped to replace Michael Kayode at right-back.
A stern warning against complacency
Despite the statistical gulf between the two nations in Group A, Mancini is refusing to let his guard down. Turkiye currently sit at the bottom of the standings, having suffered three consecutive defeats while managing to score just once and conceding eight goals in a miserable campaign.
'Turkiye are a strong team, it is not a game to be taken for granted,' Mancini warned during his pre-match press duties. He emphasized that the mental approach of his players will be just as important as their tactical execution on Monday evening.
- AFP
Building solidity for the future
Mancini remains focused on building long-term solidity and identity as Italy look to secure three vital points in the Nations League, where they currently sit third in Group A with four points - trailing leaders France (7 points) and second-placed Belgium (6 points).
'The important thing was to give this team a sense of solidity and for them to regain faith in themselves. We have absolutely no risk of underestimating our opponents tomorrow,' Mancini concluded, emphasizing that internal standards and renewed confidence take priority ahead of Monday's fixture.
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