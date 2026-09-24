AFP
‘Tomorrow will be emotional!’ – Roberto Mancini prepares for Italy return against Belgium after World Cup play-off nightmare
Emotional homecoming at the Olimpico
Mancini has admitted that his return to the Italy bench will be a poignant moment as he prepares his side to face Belgium in Rome. The Stadio Olimpico holds a special place in the manager's heart, serving as the backdrop for several triumphs during the Azzurri’s successful Euro 2020 campaign - a tournament he famously won before his controversial departure from the national team in the summer of 2023.
Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Mancini reflected on the significance of the venue and the weight of the occasion. ‘Tomorrow will be emotional, of course. We had some enormous satisfactions in this stadium and hope to add another tomorrow,’ Mancini told Sky Sport Italia.
- AFP
Overcoming the World Cup shadow
The shadow of Italy’s absence from the upcoming World Cup looms large over the national team, but Mancini is determined to use that pain as motivation for the future. Having been at the helm during Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, he watched from afar as the team suffered another heart-wrenching play-off exit on penalties against Bosnia and Herzegovina for 2026. This prolonged drought - which began with missing out on the 2018 edition - marks an unprecedented three consecutive World Cup absences for a footballing powerhouse that boasts four world titles, most recently in 2006.
‘Unfortunately, this is football, you can lose games sometimes in absurd fashion. But the good thing about the sport is that it gives you an opportunity to make up for it immediately. We must keep it in mind, but then focus on the future,’ Mancini explained.
New faces and tactical experiments
Mancini has introduced several fresh talents into the squad to inject energy, including Brentford's Michael Kayode and Cagliari’s Alessandro Romano. However, the manager was quick to temper expectations regarding an immediate overhaul, noting that the limited time on the training pitch makes a total revolution difficult.
Discussing the integration of the new call-ups, Mancini noted the challenges of a short international break as he looks to launch Italy’s campaign in a competition where success has so far eluded them. The Azzurri have never won the Nations League, having to settle for third-place finishes in both the 2020-21 and 2022-23 editions. ‘We had only two training sessions, as Monday was recovery work. We got to know a couple of lads a little better, who we had only seen when scouting, and that certainly helped to get to understand them,’ he stated.
- AFP
Kean and Esposito partnership looms
One of the most intriguing tactical developments involves the potential for a dual-strike force. Although the Azzurri are widely expected to line up in a traditional 4-3-3 formation, significant doubts remain over the starting composition of the attacking trident. Speculation is building that Moise Kean could play alongside Francesco Pio Esposito in tandem, rather than viewing the two forward options as mere substitutes for the single centre-forward role.
When questioned about the possibility of starting both forwards, Mancini kept his cards close to his chest but hinted that he is considering the option seriously. ‘Yes, it’s possible. We have many possibilities and the lads are eager, so I hope to make the right choices,’ concluded Mancini.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting