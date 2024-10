This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Revealed: When Inter Miami decided to bench Lionel Messi – with Argentine superstar rested on the back of Supporters’ Shield triumph in MLS L. Messi Inter Miami CF Tata Martino has revealed when Inter Miami took the decision to bench Lionel Messi, with the Argentine superstar being handed a rest in MLS. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Herons boast best regular season record

Will head into the play-offs as No.1 seeds

Looking to keep talismanic captain fresh Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below