Revealed: When construction of Man Utd's new £2bn 'Wembley of the North' will be completed as Sir Jim Ratcliffe outlines desire to create 'world’s greatest football stadium'
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed when he hopes construction on Manchester United's new £2 billion 'Wembley of the North' will be completed.
- United to build 'world's greatest football stadium'
- Ratcliffe reveals ideal completion date
- Announced official plans for new stadium on Tuesday