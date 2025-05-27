This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Revealed: Ruben Amorim told Alejandro Garnacho he'd 'better pray' he can find a new club in BRUTAL takedown in front of Man Utd team-mates as winger is effectively kicked OUT of Red Devils squad A. Garnacho Manchester United Transfers Premier League R. Amorim Ruben Amorim told Alejandro Garnacho to "pray" that he can find a new club in a public dressing down in front of the entire Manchester United squad. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Garnacho being forced out

Amorim brutally dresses him down

Garnacho seeking new club Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies AAS MUN Match preview