This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Revealed: The clubs Viktor Gyokeres is willing to join this summer as furious Sporting CP striker awaits formal offer amid Arsenal, Man Utd and Juventus interest V. Gyoekeres Sporting CP Arsenal Manchester United Juventus Liga Portugal Premier League Transfers Viktor Gyokeres is awaiting formal bids from interested clubs amid a fallout with Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Gyokeres wants to part ways with Sporting CP

No formal bid yet received by the Portuguese club

Europe's top teams interested in the forward Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask