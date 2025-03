This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Revealed: Chelsea could sell entire XI of players to fund big-money striker transfer Chelsea Premier League Transfers Chelsea have a list of 11 players that could be sold this summer in order to land a big-money striker and still comply with PSR rules. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Blues want to sign top striker

Exits will be needed to comply with rules

Could potentially sell an entire XI this summer Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League CHE TOT Match preview