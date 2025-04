This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Revealed: 200 more Man Utd jobs under threat as Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS continue brutal cuts by targeting senior roles Manchester United Premier League Europa League Sir Jim Ratcliffe's cost cutting at Manchester United will continue, as 200 further members of staff discovered they face the axe from the club. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Senior employees among those at risk

450 employees have lost their jobs under Ratcliffe

Scouting department has been cut Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Europa League ATH MUN Match preview