The Spaniard was sent off in the final minutes of Rayados' 3-1 victory over Pumas on Matchday 12.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Canales, Fimbres and Berterame scored for Rayados

Guillermo Martínez scored the consolation goal for Pumas in the 90th minute

The referee disallowed a goal for the home team when the score was 2-0 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱