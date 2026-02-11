‘Reconciliation with Lionel Messi should be a priority!' - Barcelona presidential candidate vows to send 'three-pronged' homecoming transfer offer to Inter Miami superstar

Font has ramped up the pressure on current Barcelona president Laporta, accusing the club's leadership of committing a cardinal sin by alienating the greatest player in their history. Speaking on Cadena SER, the former presidential candidate tore into the current board for prioritising a strategic alliance with Real Madrid over repairing bridges with Messi.

Font, who finished second to Laporta in the 2021 election, highlighted the stark contrast between Laporta's friendly relationship with Madrid president Florentino Perez - largely due to their shared Super League interests - and the icy distance that remains between the club and its former captain.

"The fact that he has to sneak into the Camp Nou, that we broke off relations with Leo and not with Real Madrid, is unforgivable," he declared, adding that "reconciliation with Messi should be a priority since he left."