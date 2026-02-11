Getty Images Sport
‘Reconciliation with Lionel Messi should be a priority!' - Barcelona presidential candidate vows to send 'three-pronged' homecoming transfer offer to Inter Miami superstar
Font slams Laporta's 'unforgivable' mistake
Font has ramped up the pressure on current Barcelona president Laporta, accusing the club's leadership of committing a cardinal sin by alienating the greatest player in their history. Speaking on Cadena SER, the former presidential candidate tore into the current board for prioritising a strategic alliance with Real Madrid over repairing bridges with Messi.
Font, who finished second to Laporta in the 2021 election, highlighted the stark contrast between Laporta's friendly relationship with Madrid president Florentino Perez - largely due to their shared Super League interests - and the icy distance that remains between the club and its former captain.
"The fact that he has to sneak into the Camp Nou, that we broke off relations with Leo and not with Real Madrid, is unforgivable," he declared, adding that "reconciliation with Messi should be a priority since he left."
A 'three-pronged' plan for Messi's return
Font did not just criticise; he offered a concrete vision for a reconciliation. He revealed that his team has been working on a "three-pronged" proposal designed to entice Messi back to Catalonia, covering institutional, commercial, and sporting roles. While Messi is currently under contract with Inter Miami in MLS, Font insists that the door is not closed on a final chapter at Barcelona.
"It's something that will excite Barca fans," he said of his plan for "the best player in history".
Font's campaign has the backing of legendary former midfielder and coach Xavi, who he says sees the need for a complete overhaul of the club's leadership.
"He's very disappointed with the current board. Xavi feels very betrayed and what he wants is a change of model, a modernisation of the club, and for the presidency to stop being so personalistic," he added.
'Real Madrid have been favoured all my life'
The interview also saw Font unleash a furious broadside against arch-rivals Real Madrid and the officiating in La Liga, pointing out what he perceives as clear bias in favour of Los Blancos.
"Clearly, referees have always favored Real Madrid," he said. "Even before RMTV existed, yes. Since I was a child, I've suffered from refereeing decisions that favour Real Madrid. These are the facts: Madrid has been awarded 16 penalties in 23 matches. I'm referring to historical realities, and what makes no sense is the populist rhetoric, the rhetoric of deceiving Barcelona members."
Dreaming of Haaland and backing Flick
Looking to the future, Font outlined his sporting vision should he ever take the reins at Camp Nou. He threw his weight behind Hansi Flick to remain as head coach, but specified he would not keep Deco on as sporting director.
However, the most headline-grabbing part of his future plans involved Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Font named the Norwegian goal machine as the "typical striker" that he would target as president as the club prepare for life after veteran forward Robert Lewandowski. However, he admitted that City will not want to sell the prolific forward.
Auto translated by GOAL-e
