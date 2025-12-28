Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid reject THREE players for January transfer window with Spanish giants 'tired of auctions'
Real Madrid have made somewhat of a habit of securing world-class talents on a free transfer in recent years, using their immense prestige on a global scale to convince top stars to run down their contracts and arrive at the Bernabeu without the need for a transfer fee.
The most high-profile case of this was Kylian Mbappe, who flirted with a move to Los Blancos for a couple of seasons before ultimately signing for free in summer 2024. Former club PSG later took the France captain to court over the transfer but lost and were forced to pay €61million (£53m/$71.8m) in unpaid wages and bonuses to Mbappe.
But reports by AS state that Real Madrid are reportedly ‘tired of auctions’ and of having players offered to them by ambitious agents, who are looking to ‘take advantage’ of Real’s recent transfer policy in order to gain publicity over a potential move for their client, considering the attention which links to Real Madrid always cause.
High-profile trio rejected by Los Blancos - reports
Real Madrid are considering their options who might be available as free agents next summer, but that will not include three players who have already been ‘rejected’ by Los Blancos according to reports – in the shape of Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano and Ruben Neves.
French centre-back duo Konate and Upamecano have seen their futures at Liverpool and Bayern Munich respectively come into doubt as the former RB Leipzig pair enter the final six months of their contracts. Previous reports stated that Real had pulled the plug on Konate following his recent drop in form.
While the defensive pair may still move on next summer, it does not appear that will be to the Bernabeu. The same applies to former Wolves captain Neves, who has been linked with a return to Europe when his contract at Al Hilal expires in 2026. All three have reportedly been ‘offered’ to the Spanish giants, whose rule of ‘absolute silence’ is clear as they would not like to deal with haggling from agents over such transfers.
Real Madrid 'tired' of auctions led by agents
Reporting from AS continues to state that despite the fact that Real Madrid have become known for tempting players to join on lucrative free transfer moves, this is not the only market they are operating in and nor is every player of interest whose contract is set to expire next summer.
Los Blancos have used this method to secure the signings of Mbappe, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger in recent years, and initially expected to be added to this list was Trent Alexander-Arnold, too, until a €10m ($11.7m) fee was paid in order to secure the former Liverpool man’s signing a month early ahead of the Club World Cup.
But there have been occasions in which this tendency has been used by agents to their player’s advantage, so as to secure better terms on a new contract at their current club. An example of this is stated to be Alphonso Davies, who was linked with Real Madrid before signing a new deal at Bayern last summer.
Real Madrid transfer business to keep an eye on
Real Madrid might well still be active in the free agent market in 2026, with a list of further players who will be available including Marc Guehi, Bernardo Silva, Dusan Vlahovic and the previously-monitored Leon Goretzka.
But it does not appear that any of Konate, Upamecano or Neves will be signing for the Spanish giants in 2026, contrary to speculation which has seen the trio linked with a move to the fifteen-time European champions. Their rejection leaves the door open as to which transfer moves Los Blancos will make next year, with the January window set to open in just a matter of days’ time.
