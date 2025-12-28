Real Madrid reject THREE players for January transfer window with Spanish giants 'tired of auctions'

Real Madrid have made somewhat of a habit of securing world-class talents on a free transfer in recent years, using their immense prestige on a global scale to convince top stars to run down their contracts and arrive at the Bernabeu without the need for a transfer fee.

The most high-profile case of this was Kylian Mbappe, who flirted with a move to Los Blancos for a couple of seasons before ultimately signing for free in summer 2024. Former club PSG later took the France captain to court over the transfer but lost and were forced to pay €61million (£53m/$71.8m) in unpaid wages and bonuses to Mbappe.

But reports by AS state that Real Madrid are reportedly ‘tired of auctions’ and of having players offered to them by ambitious agents, who are looking to ‘take advantage’ of Real’s recent transfer policy in order to gain publicity over a potential move for their client, considering the attention which links to Real Madrid always cause.