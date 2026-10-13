Real Madrid legend Dani Carvajal joins Getafe until 2027 as six-time Champions League winner begins new chapter

Carvajal has officially embarked on a fresh chapter in his storied career after completing a move to the Coliseum, arriving with an illustrious pedigree as a six-time Champions League winner. The 34-year-old right-back has put pen to paper on a one-year deal and immediately toured the club's facilities alongside the coaching staff to accelerate his integration into the squad.

According to Spanish daily MARCA, the defender agreed to a significant wage cut in order to prolong his top-flight career without having to relocate from his home in Madrid.



