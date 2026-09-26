AFP
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe withdraws from France squad as Zinedine Zidane admits left knee issue 'does not look good'
Injury blow mars Zidane's debut victory
The Madrid superstar was the hero on the night, netting the only goal in a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Turkey to kick off France's UEFA Nations League campaign. However, the joy of the victory, which marked Zinedine Zidane's first match in charge of the national team, was quickly overshadowed by the sight of the captain limping off the pitch at the Kocaeli Stadium.
The incident occurred in the 67th minute when Mbappe fired home his 67th international goal with his right foot. As he buried the shot, his left leg appeared to plant awkwardly on a surface that had been criticised for its poor condition throughout the match. Although he initially tried to celebrate the strike, the forward immediately showed signs of severe discomfort, clutching his knee before eventually dropping to the turf.
- AFP
Zidane provides worrying fitness update
Zidane did not hide his concern regarding the condition of his star player. The legendary former midfielder admitted that the preliminary signs were far from positive. Zidane confirmed that the 27-year-old would play no further part in the current camp, missing upcoming fixtures against Belgium and Italy. The manager stressed that the health of the player remains the priority, especially given the heavy schedule awaiting the forward back in the Spanish capital with Real Madrid.
"He’s not OK. It does not look good, unfortunately. I think he’ll have to go home. We won’t take risks. He overextended his knee while shooting. It’s not really encouraging for him to carry on," Zidane told TF1.
Official confirmation of withdrawal
The French Football Federation (FFF) has officially confirmed that Mbappe has sustained a tendon injury in his left knee, bringing an abrupt end to his involvement in the current international window. In an official statement released shortly after the match, the governing body detailed the specifics of the ailment that has sidelined their most influential player.
The statement read: "Kylian Mbappe injured his knee during his winning strike. He is suffering from a tendon injury and will return to Madrid for treatment."
- AFP
France navigate extended international break
The loss of Mbappe is a significant blow for Zidane, who is looking to implement his tactical vision during this extended international break. Following the clash with Belgium, France are scheduled for two home fixtures at the Stade de France against Italy and a return game against the Belgians in early October. Without their primary goal threat and leader, the French side will have to rely on their squad depth to navigate a difficult set of fixtures. The focus now shifts to whether Zidane will call up a replacement to fill the void left by the Madrid talisman.
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