AFP
VIDEO: Real Madrid starlet Carlos Espi makes Spain history with incredible FIVE-GOAL masterclass in 13-0 rout
A record-breaking night for Spain
Making only his second appearance and first start at this level, the 21-year-old delivered a devastating attacking display during Spain's penultimate 2027 U-21 European Championship qualification match. He became the first player ever to score five times in a single game for Spain U-21, immediately etching his name into the national record books.
Alongside his historic goal haul, the striker also registered two assists to help orchestrate the comprehensive thrashing. While the opposition's struggles must be taken into account, the sheer efficiency of Espi's performance highlighted his supreme penalty-box instincts and natural anticipation.
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Espi savours a special milestone
Speaking to after his record-breaking feat, the young forward expressed his delight. "The truth is that it’s a special night," Espi told Spanish FA official website. "I really wanted to be here, to help the team, and I’m very happy."
The Real Madrid talent also shed light on his tactical approach against a deep-lying San Marino defence. "We came here motivated to win and we fought until the end," he added. "We knew we were going to be in the box, I was ready for any rebound, any moment, and I was there."
The striker described the reaction of his team-mates as a source of "pride" and shared the credit with them, before dedicating the milestone to his family and friends. Spain U-21 manager David Gordo was equally pleased with his forward's all-round impact, noting that Espi delivered by "scoring goals and helping his teammates score too."
This historic international display continues an impressive run of form for the youngster. Despite managing just 26 minutes of action across Real Madrid's opening eight fixtures this season, he has already proven decisive at club level.
His late interventions against Espanyol and Elche directly secured four points for Los Blancos. While he relies on positional awareness rather than flawless technique, his ability to occupy defenders and ruthlessly punish loose balls makes him a unique asset for his manager.
Nobody expects the 21-year-old to displace Kylian Mbappe in the starting line-up anytime soon. However, his relentless efficiency provides Jose Mourinho with a potent alternative when searching for vital goals late in matches.
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Securing European qualification
Before returning to the Spanish capital, Espi and his Spain U-21 team-mates will face Romania to close out their international break. The squad will be aiming to officially secure their qualification to next year's tournament, which is set to be co-hosted by Albania and Serbia.
Following international duty, the challenge for the young Spaniard is to maximise his limited club opportunities. As the season progresses and fixture congestion intensifies, Real Madrid will likely need to call upon their penalty-box predator to unlock stubborn defences.
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