PGS Photo Agency
'Presa, leave now!' – Rayo Vallecano supporters celebrate match abandonment like a victory
Fixture abandoned following organized supporter mutiny
Rayo Vallecano's La Liga fixture against Athletic Club was definitively abandoned after 13 minutes of active play due to intense fan protests. Home supporters threw marbles and paper planes bearing anti-board messages onto the grass, forcing two initial stoppages before a final decision was taken.
Rather than expressing disappointment, the Vallecas crowd celebrated the abandonment as a victory, singing 'La Vida Pirata' and applauding Athletic Club players for their patience.
President Raul Martin Presa left the stadium without making any public statements.
- PGS Photo Agency
Supporters group releases scathing resignation demand
Following the stoppage, the Rayo supporters' club platform issued a formal statement explaining that the protest reflected years of frustration over facility management, stadium concessions, and the temporary move to Butarque.
"What happened is the reflection of fed-up frustration. Presa, leave now," the statement read.
"The situation is unsustainable. Rayismo is not going to allow it."
Players including Ivan Balliu spoke directly to fans outside the stadium, reassuring supporters that the squad understood their frustration.
Athletic Club return home as venue closure looms
Athletic Bilbao confirmed their squad returned to Bilbao after La Liga verified the match would not be played on Sunday. The Basque side announced full ticket refunds for travelling supporters, while player Inaki Williams noted the squad remained in the dark during the chaotic events.
Rayo Vallecano now face a potential stadium closure ranging from one to three matches by the RFEF Disciplinary Committee.
The fixture is expected to be rescheduled behind closed doors at a later date.
- Alterphotos
Focus shifts to Getafe derby as sanctions await
With the police unable to guarantee safety inside Vallecas, Rayo manager Benat San Jose confirmed the squad will return to training on Sunday. The team will shift focus toward their upcoming away derby against Getafe on 19 October.
La Liga condemned the behaviour and confirmed a new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.
Rayo Vallecano await official disciplinary rulings from Spanish football authorities.
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