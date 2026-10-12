‘Future Ballon d’Or winner’ - Ex-Premier League hails Man City star Rayan Cherki as the antidote to ‘robotic’ modern football

Cherki delivered another statement performance on Sunday as City secured a dominant 3-0 Premier League victory over Liverpool. The visitors dismantled their heavy rivals in a crucial early-season clash. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder confidently scored his team's third goal at Anfield to cap off a brilliant individual display.

His form has drawn immense praise from across the footballing world. Former Aston Villa midfielder Reo-Coker was particularly impressed, offering a massive prediction regarding the Frenchman's future in the game. He believes Cherki possesses a rare and generational talent. In fact, Reo-Coker insists the playmaker has absolutely everything required to become the best player in the world.