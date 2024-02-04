'I worked a lot on myself' - Rasmus Hojlund insists he 'always believed' he'd come good at Man Utd as he explains new guitar celebration after scoring in fourth successive game

Richard Martin
Hojlund-Man-Utd-2023-24Getty
Manchester UnitedRasmus HoejlundWest Ham UnitedManchester United vs West Ham UnitedPremier League

Rasmus Hojlund has insisted he was never worried during his slow start at Manchester United, having now scored for a fourth consecutive game.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Hojlund scored for fourth goal in a row
  • He never had self-doubt after slow start
  • Explained origin of guitar celebration

Editors' Picks