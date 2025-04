This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Raphinha admits he 'would have accepted' Saudi Arabia move last summer due to 'life-changing money' - but is now 'open to dreams' with Barcelona as winger chases down Ballon d'Or Raphinha Barcelona Transfers Saudi Pro League LaLiga Barcelona star Raphinha claimed that he would have been open to joining a Saudi Pro League club last summer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Raphinha would have joined a Saudi club last summer

Al-Hilal preparing ambitious move for Barca star

Barcelona face Madrid in Copa del Rey final on Saturday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Copa del Rey BAR RMA Match preview