Getty/GOAL Raheem Sterling to Wrexham? Ryan Reynolds sent ‘chequebook out’ warning as £300,000-a-week Chelsea-owned winger generates ‘interesting’ transfer talk Wrexham R. Sterling Chelsea Transfers Arsenal Championship Premier League Raheem Sterling to Wrexham would be “interesting”, says Emmanuel Petit, but Ryan Reynolds would need to “get the chequebook out”. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below England international struggling for a spark

Forgettable loan spell at Arsenal taken in

Chelsea expected to sanction summer sale