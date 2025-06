This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Rafael Leao wants out! Winger tells AC Milan he is keen to LEAVE San Siro as Bayern Munich eye Harry Kane link-up R. Leao Transfers Bayern Munich AC Milan Serie A Bundesliga Rafael Leao has told AC Milan he wants to leave the club this summer amid links with Bayern Munich. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Leao informs Milan his plans

Bayern eyeing a left winger

Multiple options under consideration Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask