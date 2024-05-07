PSG player ratings vs Borussia Dortmund: More Champions League misery for Kylian Mbappe as Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos fluff their lines in pathetic semi-final exit

Luis Enrique's side huffed and puffed at Parc des Princes but couldn't find a way past the visitors' Yellow Wall

Kylian Mbappe slumped to yet another dramatic Champions League exit, with the misfiring forwards around him partially to blame as PSG lost 1-0 to an organised Borussia Dortmund side in the Champions League semi-final.

Mats Hummels' second half goal, combined with a glut of Parisian misses, handed the visitors a 2-0 aggregate win and a spot in the final for the first time since 2013.

The Parisians had the best chance of the early goings, Ousmane Dembele blasting over after a fluid counter-attack. Dortmund could have taken the lead soon after, but a strong hand from Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Karim Adeyemi.

Warren Zaire-Emery should have given his side the lead early in the second half, but smashed an effort off the post from close range. The visitors capitalised on his miss, Hummels heading home from a corner to double Dortmund's lead on aggregate.

Nuno Mendes came within inches of pulling one back, but cracked his effort off the post from outside the box. He wasn't the only one to come close. Mbappe and Vitinha both hit the woodwork as Dortmund held on - and sent PSG to another embarrassing European exit.

GOAL rates PSG's players from Parc des Prince...