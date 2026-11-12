Why Premier League suitors of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia face transfer frustration despite boasting ‘crazy’ funds required to lure winger away from PSG
Kvaratskhelia currently recovering from ACL injury
Kvaratskhelia will not be going anywhere any time soon as he remains in the early stages of recovery from an unfortunate ACL injury. The 25-year-old forward suffered that serious knee problem when putting in an innocuous-looking challenge during a Champions League clash with Barcelona.
He is set for several months on the sidelines, with form and fitness needing to be rebuilt at the end of a lengthy rehabilitation programme. PSG will be confident of nursing a humble superstar on their books back to full health.
They have seen Kvaratskhelia become a global sensation, with the former Napoli man - who enjoyed Serie A title glory in Italy - taking his game to new heights since completing an €80 million (£67m/$89m) move to Parc des Princes in January 2025.
He registered 19 goals across all competitions last season, while reaching double figures on the assist front, and is a back-to-back Champions League winner. His asking price now would likely sit at well over £100m ($133m).
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Wealthy Premier League teams interested in PSG winger
Wealthy teams in England would have no problem finding those funds, but Kvaratskhelia - who is under contract until 2029 - is not for sale. Mulumbu admits as much, with the former PSG midfielder - who was speaking in association with Parimatch Online Casino - telling GOAL when asked about potentially “crazy” offers from the Premier League: “I think there are so many players that will have some demand from the UK side and the Premier League. But since Luis Enrique signed a new deal with PSG, I think those players will stay for a long time in France.”
Pressed further on whether Kvaratskhelia was, before being laid low, the best left winger in world football - with a standing above the likes of Vinicius Junior and Luis Diaz being taken up - Mulumbu added: “The difference with Kvaratskhelia and those two players is that he's contributing in both sides of the pitch. He runs back a lot, defending, pressuring. It's just that he's unlucky because he's not in a national team where people can recognise him as the best national team in the world. But for PSG, he's doing great things.
“He's so lucky that he got this injury because I think he deserves more in the Ballon d'Or. I think last year he was in the top three of the best left wingers in the world.”
How does Doue reach the heights of Yamal & Olise?
PSG are blessed with a wealth of fearsome attacking options. On the opposite flank to Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue has emerged as one of the hottest prospects on the planet - having landed the prestigious Golden Boy award in 2025.
Asked what the fleet-footed 21-year-old France international needs to do in order to reach the levels of Lamine Yamal and Michael Olise as a destructive right winger, Mulumbu said: “Let's say because of the shape and the team of PSG, Desire Doue wasn't considered as a leader of the team because of Ousmane Dembele. But he showed in the last couple of years that he's very decisive - scoring, passing, assisting. I think this season he will reach the level of those two players.
“I think he has all the attributes. He's talented, he's at a team where there wasn't really a big star like [Kylian] Mbappe. Since Mbappe left, I think they weren’t really considering Desire Doue as a leader. But right now, I can see it and I can feel even in the French national team, he's taking the lead and he will be a very big threat this season.”
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Champions League winners blessed with attacking options
Doue should be setting his sights on 20 goals across a single campaign, having never previously hit that mark. Those are the levels that the very best in the business reach on a regular basis.
Kvaratskhelia is also more than capable of posting those numbers and will already be counting down the days until he is ready to step back onto the field at some point in 2027 - with any inkling of interest from the Premier League, as Arsenal look to land a proven left winger, set to be ignored for the foreseeable future.
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