Poland captain Robert Lewandowski fights back tears after Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres ends his World Cup swansong dream

The sight of Lewandowski, still wearing a protective mask following a fractured eye socket in February, apologising to the travelling supporters became the defining image of the night. His emotional reaction resonated across social media, with fans and pundits alike paying tribute to one of the game's greatest ever marksmen.

"So sad, he deserved his last World Cup," one supporter shared on social media, echoing the sentiments of many who watched the Barcelona star's despair. Another added: "One of those images that really hurts. It is a heartbreaking moment for football fans everywhere; we will certainly miss seeing his quality on the world stage."



