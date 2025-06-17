This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Presented byModelo logoDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
United States v Uruguay - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024Getty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

'Prioritizing your national team' - Landon Donovan says Christian Pulisic taking criticism 'personally' and that controversy over skipping Gold Cup won't just fade away

CONCACAF Gold CupC. PulisicUSA

The former USMNT star took issue with Pulisic's approach to criticism, backed Mauricio Pochettino's comments that "It’s about the team"

  • Donovan stressed national team prioritization
  • Says team success outweighs personal achievements
  • USMNT beat Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 in Gold Cup
Article continues below

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match