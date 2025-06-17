This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+ Getty Images Sport 'Prioritizing your national team' - Landon Donovan says Christian Pulisic taking criticism 'personally' and that controversy over skipping Gold Cup won't just fade away CONCACAF Gold Cup C. Pulisic USA The former USMNT star took issue with Pulisic's approach to criticism, backed Mauricio Pochettino's comments that "It’s about the team" Donovan stressed national team prioritization

Says team success outweighs personal achievements

