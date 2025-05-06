This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty 'The public don't really see!' - Phil Parkinson heaps praise on 'humble' Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney for tackling Wrexham ownership with 'great intelligence' Wrexham P. Parkinson League One Phil Parkinson has hailed the “great intelligence" of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as “the public don’t really see” their hard work at Wrexham. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Hollywood stars took control in 2021

Overseen three successive promotions

Continue to lean on the expertise of others Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask