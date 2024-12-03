Manchester City v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Phil Foden blocks out the haters! Man City star posts images of trophy haul on Instagram story amid goalless start to 2024-25 Premier League season and team's seven-game winless run

Manchester City star Phil Foden responded to his haters by posting photographs of his achievements amid a poor start to the new season.

  • Foden responds to haters on social media
  • Posts photos of his achievements
  • Man City on terrible run of form
