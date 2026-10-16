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Peter Schmeichel explains truth behind awkward Lisandro Martinez interview
Fan backlash over post-match comments
Speaking on the Overlap, Schmeichel explained the awkward exchange that occurred following Manchester United's 2-0 defeat. Supporters were unhappy when he appeared to dismiss Martinez’s heavy criticism of the board's ambition.
Martinez had just delivered an explosive interview to Amazon Prime before being pushed toward CBS Sports. Schmeichel insisted he was totally unaware of the preceding comments, which made his attempt to steer the conversation toward a positive outlook seem poorly timed to viewers.
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Schmeichel explains the broadcast confusion
Schmeichel detailed the chaotic nature of the flash zone, noting that he was supposed to interview a different player entirely. "That interview finished, and they pushed him into mine. So, when you look at the interview, I’m a little bit surprised. At that point I didn’t know what he’d said," Schmeichel stated. "I had no clue he was on the attack the way he was. I didn’t understand that he was saying all that, so in a way my interview became a little bit clumsy in the greater scheme of things."
Martinez demands more from the club
During the contentious interview, Martinez expressed deep frustration over squad depth. "The rotation in the team, we have many games and have to rotate players. For me, we don't have the best squad," he said. "I'm not going to close my mouth. We need more ambition, we need to talk more about winning Champions Leagues, winning Premier Leagues."
Schmeichel attempted to soften the blow by replying, "But the good news is that we're only in October, there's a long way to go." Martinez immediately interjected: "Yes, but every season we are saying the same thing. If we don't say the truth, nothing will change."
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What happens next for Martinez?
Manchester United have disciplined Martinez with a fine for his public criticism of club bosses. However, he recently issued an apology on social media following positive talks with the leadership. Martinez will remain available for selection and is expected to be in the squad when the team travel to Elland Road to face Leeds on Sunday.
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