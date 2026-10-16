Peter Schmeichel explains truth behind awkward Lisandro Martinez interview

During the contentious interview, Martinez expressed deep frustration over squad depth. "The rotation in the team, we have many games and have to rotate players. For me, we don't have the best squad," he said. "I'm not going to close my mouth. We need more ambition, we need to talk more about winning Champions Leagues, winning Premier Leagues."

Schmeichel attempted to soften the blow by replying, "But the good news is that we're only in October, there's a long way to go." Martinez immediately interjected: "Yes, but every season we are saying the same thing. If we don't say the truth, nothing will change."