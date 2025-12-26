Pep Guardiola reveals results of weight tests after warning Man City squad not to overindulge over Christmas

Guardiola was quick to joke that he himself had not been quite as disciplined as his players during the festive period. He admitted that he had enjoyed the break but stressed that the same leniency does not apply to those expected to perform at the highest level on the pitch.

"I earn four or five kilos more for the amount of food and drinks that I have drunk, so it is really good," Guardiola said, confirming that he allowed himself time to switch off over Christmas. He added that he had "absolutely" relaxed during the brief pause in the schedule.

However, when it came to his squad, the message was very different. "They have been incredibly disciplined since 10 years ago," Guardiola explained. "Last season for the injuries that we had was a little bit more difficult, but always they behaved unbelievably."

The City boss also underlined that maintaining physical standards is non-negotiable at the club, noting, "We have a standard as a club, like everybody knows exactly what they have to do."

