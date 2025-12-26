Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Pep Guardiola reveals results of weight tests after warning Man City squad not to overindulge over Christmas
Guardiola's Christmas warning to Man City squad
City were given a short Christmas break following their emphatic 3-0 Premier League win over West Ham, a result that left them just two points behind leaders Arsenal. Despite allowing time off, Guardiola made it clear that standards would not slip, with the squad warned they would be weighed on their return.
The City manager has a long-standing reputation for strict control over player conditioning, and this year was no different. Players were reminded that any excessive weight gain would have consequences, including the risk of being left out of matchday squads during the demanding festive schedule.
After returning from the break and undergoing checks, Guardiola confirmed that the squad passed the test. City now turn their attention to an early Saturday kickoff away at Nottingham Forest, knowing a win could briefly send them back to the top of the table before Arsenal play later in the weekend.
Guardiola reveals all players have returned fit from Christmas break
Guardiola was quick to joke that he himself had not been quite as disciplined as his players during the festive period. He admitted that he had enjoyed the break but stressed that the same leniency does not apply to those expected to perform at the highest level on the pitch.
"I earn four or five kilos more for the amount of food and drinks that I have drunk, so it is really good," Guardiola said, confirming that he allowed himself time to switch off over Christmas. He added that he had "absolutely" relaxed during the brief pause in the schedule.
However, when it came to his squad, the message was very different. "They have been incredibly disciplined since 10 years ago," Guardiola explained. "Last season for the injuries that we had was a little bit more difficult, but always they behaved unbelievably."
The City boss also underlined that maintaining physical standards is non-negotiable at the club, noting, "We have a standard as a club, like everybody knows exactly what they have to do."
Man City's tight squad regulations under Guardiola
Guardiola’s comments highlight the culture he has built at City since arriving in 2016. Fitness, diet and professionalism are treated as fundamental pillars of success, with players expected to maintain peak condition regardless of the time of year or the pressure of the fixture list.
This is not the first time Guardiola has taken a hard line on player weight. Early in his City tenure, he was known to leave players out of squads or first-team training if they failed to meet strict conditioning benchmarks. Those standards have since become embedded within the squad, contributing to their sustained success across multiple competitions.
The discipline Guardiola praised is also reflected in City’s current form. The eight-time English champions are on a run of seven straight wins in all competitions, combining ruthless attacking output with a renewed intensity off the ball. That momentum has kept them firmly in the title race and reinforced their reputation for peaking during the second half of the season.
Man City travel to Nottingham for final clash of 2025
City now face a tricky away trip to Forest, who are battling near the bottom of the table but traditionally pose problems for top sides at the City Ground. Guardiola will be without John Stones and Jeremy Doku, but remains confident in the depth and readiness of his squad.
A victory would at least temporarily move City above Arsenal and apply further pressure on the league leaders as the title race intensifies. With the January transfer window approaching and key players returning from injury, Guardiola’s side are positioning themselves for another sustained push.
