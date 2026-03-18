Pep Guardiola responded with a kiss: Antonio Rüdiger causes a stir at Real Madrid once again with a bizarre incident

Strange scenes ensued. Rüdiger and Guardiola initially shook hands as well, before the centre-back moved quite close to the City manager. Just as Guardiola was about to turn away, Rüdiger continued to hold his hand.

Guardiola’s friendly smile vanished, prompting a brief exchange of words. No details of the conversation are available. However, the events that followed suggest that it was certainly of a serious nature. First, Nathan Ake pushed Rüdiger away with a gentle nudge, before Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa also intervened and gestured emphatically to move his player away from Guardiola.

As Rüdiger looked back at Guardiola once more, he held his hand over his mouth. The former Bayern Munich manager walked away, grimacing slightly and blowing a kiss in his direction.