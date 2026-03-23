VIDEO: Unseen footage appears to show Pep Guardiola's change of heart about Rayan Cherki's controversial ball juggling during Man City's Carabao Cup final win over Arsenal

Arsenal were the pre-match favourites heading into Sunday's final, having established a large lead at the top of the Premier League table. However, their wait for a first piece of silverware since 2020's FA Cup triumph will continue for now after they were beaten 2-0 by City at Wembley Stadium, with Nico O'Reilly scoring a second-half brace of headers.

While their performance merited the victory, not everyone was impressed with every aspect of the Cityzens' performance. Cherki came under the spotlight when he controlled a pass with his chest and proceeded to juggle it three times with his feet. The piece of skill drew roars of approval from the City faithful but manager Guardiola seemed to be less than impressed at the time, shaking his head on the touchline. Arsenal defender Ben White also didn't see the funny side as he soon took his chance to clatter into the former Lyon star.

However, a new piece of footage shows that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss was not angry with the mercurial attacker for too long as the pair shared an enthusiastic hug upon Cherki's withdrawal from the action.