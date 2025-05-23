'When 95 minutes are up it will be decided' - Pep Guardiola warns Man City that Champions League qualification will go down to wire as Blues prepare for huge Fulham clash on final day of season
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City's hopes of Champions League qualification will go down to the final minutes of the season.
- City in danger of missing out on UCL
- Face Fulham in decisive last game
- Guardiola says it will go to last minute