Kyle Walker Man City 2024-25
Richard Martin

Pep Guardiola drops Kyle Walker bombshell after leaving Man City star out of FA Cup win over Salford City

Manchester CityK. WalkerTransfersSalford CityFA CupManchester City vs Salford City

Kyle Walker has asked to leave Manchester City in order to finish his career abroad, Pep Guardiola has revealed.

  • Defender asks to leave City
  • Left out of squad for Salford game
  • Out-of-form veteran wants to end career abroad
