Pedri admits Real Madrid and Atletico are La Liga title favourites as Barcelona 'will have to win all remaining games' to finish top of table following Getafe draw
Pedri has admitted that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are the favourites to win La Liga this season after Barcelona's draw at Getafe.
- Pedri ruled out Barcelona out of title race
- Real Madrid and Atletico favourites to win La Liga
- Barca held to 1-1 draw by Getafe