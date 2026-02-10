Paul Scholes admits he'd 'love' Man Utd to sign 'pissed off' Tottenham star

Despite his outburst, Frank kept Romero in his starting XI for Spurs' trip to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. The Argentina international only lasted 29 minutes, though, as he was sent off for a reckless challenge on United midfielder Casemiro.

That was the fourth red card of his Tottenham career, more than any other player in the Premier League since his arrival in English football, and Spurs went on to lose 2-0. Frank did, however, leap to his defence after the game.

"For me, I think he is a leader. He is a young leader and he’s learning every day," the Spurs boss told reporters. "I’ve said I used the example when I was 30 years old. I thought I was on top of the world, but I was no way near the level I am today in terms of leadership and understanding things.

"And then when you have a player that’s playing with so much passion and aggression, things like that can happen. That’s not to say he shouldn’t learn from it, of course he needs learn from it, going forward."