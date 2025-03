This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Paul Pogba's doping ban ends: Former Man Utd and Juventus star weighing up move to MLS or Saudi Arabia after serving reduced suspension Transfers P. Pogba Major League Soccer Saudi Pro League A move to MLS or Saudi Pro League could be on the cards for Paul Pogba, who returns after serving an 18-month doping ban. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Pogba now a free agent after serving ban for doping

Has been linked with a move to either MLS or Saudi

Last played a game on September 4, 2023 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱