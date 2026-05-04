However, ahead of Wednesday evening's Champions League clash, the German record champions had already taken up residence there, forcing the Parisians to seek alternative accommodation. The 'Infinity', located just a 15-minute drive (around 20 kilometres) from Munich's Allianz Arena, is the perfect place to stay for a quick journey to the stadium.

The FC Bayern have stayed at the 'Infinity' on numerous occasions in the past; it is their preferred base on the day of home matches. At the press conference before the Heidenheim game, manager Vincent Kompany and sporting director Christoph Freund made it clear that they did not want to give up their familiar surroundings. "This is our city! We're at the Infinity," Kompany stated. Freund echoed that sentiment: "We're not giving up our home hotel! This is our home game and our city!"