Ousmane Dembele close to signing PSG contract extension after another stellar season for back-to-back Champions League winners

Dembele is close to signing a contract extension at PSG, according to a report from RMC Sport. The 29-year-old has enjoyed a transformative spell in the French capital, evolving from a mercurial talent into arguably the most decisive player in world football. His current trajectory has seen him become indispensable to the project led by the reigning European champions.

There have been doubts regarding Dembele’s continuation at PSG beyond the end of the season, fueled by the natural cycle of elite transfers. However, the club’s leadership is determined to lock down their talisman. The Frenchman was named Ballon d’Or winner back in September after an extraordinary season that saw PSG claim Ligue 1, Coupe de France and UEFA Champions League glory