NWSL and Nike unveil striking new away kits for 2025 Season, featuring 'bold designs, vibrant colors'

The 2025 launch showcases kits that feature performance innovation with club-driven storytelling

The 2025 NWSL season is here, and with it exciting new looks for each of the league’s 14 clubs. But what goes into the kits, their designs, and the meanings behind them?

“This suite of jerseys, featuring bold designs, vibrant colors, and accompanying lifestyle products like the anthem jacket, represents another key step in growing the NWSL’s footprint within the global marketplace,” said Katie Eaton, NWSL vice president of consumer products. “As we continue to elevate our product offerings, we’re focused on blending sport and lifestyle in ways that authentically connect with players and fans alike.”

INDIVISA takes a deep dive into the latest away threads from all of the league’s teams.