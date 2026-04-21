The 52-year-old said on Tuesday that he is in regular contact with their director, Bianca Rech: “They’ve always been one step ahead. They reached the cup semi-finals first, then the Champions League semi-finals. I kept saying we had to catch up. Now we’ve been the first to celebrate the league title, so it’s their turn to catch up.”
Translated by
"Now it's their turn to step up!" Bayern Munich's Max Eberl is also cheering on the FCB women
The men’s team clinched the title on Sunday with a 4-2 (3-1) win over VfB Stuttgart, and the women can secure their own championship on Wednesday at Union Berlin. “It’s simply brilliant and also shows just how strong FC Bayern are,” said Eberl. “It’s just great fun when you have such success as a club and everyone motivates and supports one another.”
Both teams remain on course in the DFB Cup and the Champions League, and the prospect of a double-treble is “extraordinary”, according to Eberl: “I’m not even sure it’s ever happened in European football.”
- Getty Images
Kompany hopes Bayern can pull off a shock win against Barça.
However, to keep their Champions League hopes alive, Bayern Munich’s women must secure a strong first-leg result when they host FC Barcelona on Saturday (6.15 pm). Manager Vincent Kompany is relishing the clash with the Spanish heavyweights. The match will be of the “very highest” quality in Europe, the 40-year-old emphasised, adding, “Actually, the Allianz Arena should be sold out; that’s my opinion.”
The men’s team, who do not meet defending champions Paris Saint-Germain until 28 April, will be paying close attention. “Hopefully we’ll pick up a bit of that momentum from our women,” said Kompany. “But we’ll definitely be watching to see what they get up to.”