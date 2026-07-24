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Why ‘nightmare’ Christian Pulisic could be perfect Mohamed Salah replacement for Liverpool as ex-USMNT star gives reasons for Premier League struggles at Chelsea
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Pulisic won Champions League at Chelsea before heading to Milan
Pulisic became a Champions League winner during his time at Stamford Bridge, but never truly convinced with the Blues and was happy to embrace a new challenge in 2023 when heading to San Siro.
His Italian job has been productive, with personal bests being posted on the goal front. The all-action 27-year-old has seen his versatility put to good use and quickly became a fan favourite after settling in Serie A.
Questions are, however, being asked of his short and long-term future. A new contract, with fresh terms sitting on the table for several months, is yet to be signed. That is keeping the exit door ajar.
Having seen ‘Captain America’ thrive under pressure and embrace the responsibility that continues to be lumped onto his shoulders in the colours of club and country, leading teams from across Europe are said to be mulling over the merits of a move for Pulisic.
Liverpool sit in that category. The Reds have seen ‘Egyptian King’ Salah depart, leaving a sizeable void on the right-hand side of their attack. Plenty of thought is being given to how best replace a modern day legend at Anfield.
Could USMNT star Pulisic fill Liverpool's Salah-shaped void?
Pulisic, with his hard running and eye for goal, ticks plenty of boxes. Fellow countryman Spector believes that the Pennsylvania native would be a success on Merseyside, telling GOAL while speaking in association with UFL on mobile: “I see that as well, I think in that sort of, I don't know if counterattacking style is the right way of putting it because that's not just what Liverpool is, but certainly when you see them go forward, they go at pace, and that is something that he does extremely well.
“He's confident, he's running at players. As a defender, it's a nightmare. It's worst-case scenario, when you have a player who is dynamic, and he's quick, shifty. That's the worst, last thing you want as a defender.”
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Explained: Why Pulisic struggled to make his mark at Chelsea
Pulisic was still working on maximising that potential when representing Chelsea. Spector added on why things did not play out as planned in west London for a man that clearly boasts all of the attributes required to star in the English top-flight: “He didn't produce to the level that the expectations were at Chelsea.
“At a club like Chelsea, you have to. You could name a number of players, whether it's at Chelsea, Man United, Man City, who just didn't quite produce or didn't match the expectations. Those clubs have the ability to move on from players that are just not the right fit.
“For me, so much of it is about having the right fit at the right time, and that is the biggest question mark in all of this. You know, anyone who knows the game can pick a good player, anyone who is a casual fan can pick out a good player, but it's determining whether or not that player is going to be the right fit at the right time, and that's the really difficult piece of this.
“For me, Pulisic just wasn't the right fit at the right time at Chelsea. I think that's why he struggled and I don't know if that style of play suits him particularly well.”
2026 World Cup: Criticism of Pulisic considered to be unfair
Pulisic may fancy another new challenge at club level after enduring a frustrating 2026 World Cup campaign. That event on home soil saw co-hosts crash out in the last-16, with several supposedly leading lights seeing their respective contributions to the collective cause thrust under the microscope.
Spector went on to say of Pulisic, who remains a talismanic presence for the USMNT: “He for sure has one, maybe two World Cups in him, I would say. I think maybe he didn't have his best World Cup, and I think that's a fair argument to make.
“He wasn't able to play in every match either, not in a rhythm like some of the other players. You play a game, you come out, and you're not in that same sort of rhythm, and you see each team, each game, they've gotten better and better.
“The individuals have gotten better and better, and you really see the top, the elite players, really just showing the quality that they have each and every game and getting better in each and every match. He didn't have that sort of consistency and continuity.
“I think some of the criticism he's had has been a bit harsh. I don't think it's quite fair to judge him to some of the other U.S. players that we've had in the past, just based on this small sample of matches. At the World Cup is when you expect your main players to do it.
“I still think he was really effective, he looked dangerous in moments. But I'm sure he would be the first to admit he wasn't at his best. I'm sure he's just as frustrated, if not more so, than anyone else.”
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Where will Pulisic be playing his club football in 2026-27?
Pulisic is enjoying a post-World Cup break as he looks to recharge before club commitments take centre stage once more. It remains to be seen where he will be when the 2026-27 campaign gets underway.
Milan are hoping that he will form part of a new era for them under ex-Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, but the likes of Liverpool may yet decide that a formal bid is worth tabling as the Rossoneri are backed into a corner that could leave them with no choice but to listen to offers.
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